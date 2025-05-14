Something you should put on your to-do list this Spring and Summer is to make the voyage to a night market. I have found the perfect one for you to explore, and it's in Spokane!

Kendall Yards Night Market

Ask any of the Spokane locals, and they'll tell you that the Kendall Yards Night Market is one not to miss. A night market is a place where you get the traditional farmers market experience, but at night. You can hear live music and buy fresh foods and artisan crafts.

Every time I think of a night market, I giggle thinking about "The Night Market" episode of What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu. There were vampire familiar fight clubs, haggling for cheaper prices, and more crazy stuff. Unfortunately, none of that will be happening here at the night market in Spokane, ha.

(Please NOTE: This video is slightly not safe for work.)



Opening Day this year for the Kendall Yards Night Market is Wednesday, May 21st. (The weekly concert series begins on Wednesday, May 28th.) I plan to pick a Wednesday to take off so I can go there with my daughter. We'll make a cool road trip out of it.

The Kendall Yards Night Market runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until September 17th, located at 1335 W Summit Pkwy in Spokane.

Other Notable Farmers Markets to Visit

Another farmers market you can also visit on a Wednesday in the Spokane area includes the Spokane Farmers Market Farm Stand that runs from 8 a.m. to noon starting July 2nd. It runs every Wednesday through October 29th.

The penultimate farmers market to see in Washington is Pike Place Market in Seattle, which is open daily, generally between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you're looking for other farmers markets throughout the state, check out my article here, and for some great recipes you can make with all those fresh farm-to-table ingredients, read my article here.

