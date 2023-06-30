U.S Highways 2 and 97 were blocked for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon because of a jackknifed semi.

Troopers says 59-year-old Roland Chipman of Cashmere was westbound on the highway north of the . Bridge when he abruptly stopped for traffic and left the roadway

No vehicles were hit, but Chipman's semi jackknifed and became disabled.

The highway was blocked for 49 minutes before the semi was freed up to move.

Traffic was backed up after the crash took place at about 4:45pm.

No one was injured. Chipman was cited for Following Too Close.