Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail

An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail.

On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Torres was already in jail for a case from Oct. 28, 2021. Prior charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidating a witness, and possession of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine.

On June 21, 2022, a detective with the Columbia River Task Force was monitoring Torres’ calls and texts, looking for possible gang activity.

The detective was listening in on one of his calls when he discovered Torres was talking to a 17-year-old girl.

Some of the text messages and videochats exchanged were sexually explicit.

A Sexual Assault Protection Order was issued on Aug. 31, which prohibits the suspect from contacting the victim for a year.

Torres will continue serving his sentence with a $250,000 bail.