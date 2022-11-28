Kitten Rescued From Dumpster, Suspect Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

An Ellensburg resident faces first-degree animal cruelty charges after a kitten was found wrapped inside two plastic garbage bags inside a dumpster.

Ellensburg Police say a concerned citizen called them after finding and rescuing the kitten.

Officers took in the kitten and named it Journey.

They say they collected evidence at the scene, which allowed them to track down and arrest the suspect.

Officers say the woman who rescued the kitten now plans to adopt it.

Ellensburg Police thanked the woman and her friends on social media for digging through garbage to help Journey and for also calling them is so they investigate.