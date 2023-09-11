Kroger/Albertson’s Selling 104 Washington Stores

At least 104 Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores in Washington will be sold to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers under a new proposal.

It's almost a third of Washington's Kroger and Albertsons locations, which operate under the Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer brands.

It's not known whether the sale involved any stores in the Wenatchee area or North Central Washington.

Kroger is already involved in a merger to take over all of Albertson's operations.

The 104 Washington stores represent the biggest chunk of any state or territory among 17 states and Washington, D.C. that Kroger would be selling, which is likely a move to meet regulatory approval for the $25 billion merger of Kroger and Albertson's.

The $1.9 billion sale to C&S apparently means no Kroger or Albertsons stores will close, and all employee contracts will remain in place with no personnel layoffs.

A statement from C&S reads, "The divestiture plan ensures no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages."