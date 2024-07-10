East Wenatchee Safeway To Be Sold In Kroger-Alberton’s Merger

The East Wenatchee Safeway is being earmarked for sale in the Kroger-Albertsons merger plan.

It's one of nearly 579 stores across the country marked for sale in the merger as is the Ellensburg Safeway.

The two appear to be the only stores in North Central Washington involved in the massive $2.9 billion sell off of stores to New Hampshire-based C&S Grocery.

Kroger and Albertson's are selling stores in 18 states (and Washington DC) in the merger, with the largest number of stores - 124 - coming in Washington state.

In addition to its own stores, Albertsons owns the Safeway and Haggen brands in Washington while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer.

Most of the stores being sold in the state are Safeway and QFC along with some Haggen and a handful of Albertson's locations.

No Koger or Fred Meyer stores are marked for sale in the state.

Kroger and Albertson's together would be the dominant grocery interest in the Wenatchee Valley with the Alberton's, Safeway and Fred Meyer brands having a presence.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit in January to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger.

It's not known how the sell off plan will affect Ferguson's lawsuit or any other around the country.

According to Ferguson's office, more than half of all supermarkets in Washington state are currently owned by either Kroger or Albertsons, and they account for more than 50% of all supermarket sales in the state.

The AG's office says Albertsons considers either Fred Meyer or QFC, which are Kroger owned, to be its primary competitor in every local market in Washington

The Federal Trade Commission has also filed suit to block the Kroger/Albertson's merger.

The Kroger/Albertson's merger includes the selloff of six distribution centers, including one in Auburn, Washington as well as one dairy plant.