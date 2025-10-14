Despite Substantial Snowfall, Labor Mtn. Fire Still Active, Remains 30% Contained

Despite the arrival of snowfall to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County, the Labor Mountain Fire is still actively burning for a 44th consecutive day.

The blaze was sparked by lighting on Sept. 1 about 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum and has since spread to consume approximately 42,809 acres and is holding steady at 30% containment.

On Monday, rain and snow within the fire zone helped to slow the flames in many areas, but also created accessibility issues for firefighters by making several roads impassable and creating hazards associated with icy conditions.

In places where crews could safely gain access, they continued to shore up extant fire lines and maintained the utilization of pumps, sprinklers, and other fire mitigation and suppression systems.

The removal of fire protection materials from cabins, outbuildings, bridges, and other structures also continued in numerous areas, and aerial resources remained active conducting reconnaissance.

Fire managers are expecting little fire growth on Tuesday, and access to some locations will remain challenging due to heavy snow, ice, and mud.

Despite Monday's snow and persistent colder temperatures, the blaze is still producing measurable heat in the Bear Creek drainage, Devil's Gulch, and between Etienne and Ingalls Creeks. And firefighters are scheduled to continue working on minimizing fuels by removing vegetation on the fire's northern edges.

Helicopters will also remain available to perform water drops in strategic locations as needed.

Smoke impacts from the fire have lessened in recent days, especially since the onset of rain and snow over the fire zone through the weekend, although some communities near the blaze are still reporting minimal affects on air quality levels.

All evacuation notices have now been lifted in Kittitas County, however, a Level 2 "Be Ready" notice is still in effect for the community of Valley Hi, as well as Mission Creek Road above Sand Creek, while a Level 1 Fire Advisory persists for a few other locations near the blaze.

After being closed for 16 straight days due to fire activity, a 29-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass remains open with reduced speed limits.

Numerous Forest Service roads, campgrounds, trails, and other sites remain closed due to the blaze, which was handed over to Northwest Incident Management Team 3 at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,219 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 44 engines; 22 water tenders; 22 pieces of heavy equipment; and 11 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.