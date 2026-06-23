Rescue crews airlifted a 76-year-old man to a Seattle hospital Monday after he fell approximately 100 feet below the Lakeshore Trail near Lucerne.

Hiker Falls Below Lakeshore Trail

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RiverCom dispatch received a report of the fall at about 12:10 p.m. June 22. The man reportedly suffered a head injury and was unresponsive to members of his hiking party.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded aboard Marine 1, transporting personnel from Lake Chelan EMS and Manson Fire to the remote area on Lake Chelan.

When crews arrived, they met with a National Park Service boat that had transported emergency medical personnel from Stehekin. Stehekin EMS crews located the injured hiker and began providing medical treatment before additional rescuers arrived.

Rope Rescue Team Extracts Injured Man

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office High Angle Rope Rescue Team then extracted the man from the steep terrain. Rescuers lowered him farther down the slope before carrying him to Marine 1 for transport across the lake.

Crews transferred the man to an Airlift Northwest helicopter at Lucerne. The helicopter transported him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of multiple injuries sustained in the fall. Officials said the man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The three women accompanying the hiker received a courtesy boat ride back to their vehicle in Chelan.

Sheriff's Office Praises Rescue Coordination

The Sheriff's Office credited the rescue's success to the quick response from Stehekin EMS and coordination among multiple agencies, including Manson Fire, Lake Chelan EMS, the National Park Service and Airlift Northwest.