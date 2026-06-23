Swiftwater rescue teams in Kittitas County rescued a stranded kayaker from the Yakima River on Sunday afternoon.

Kayaker Thrown From Vessel by River Currents

READ MORE: Cle Elum Resident Charged With Voting Fraud

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said a 69-year-old man launched his kayak at the Teanaway boat launch near the junction of State Routes 970 and 10. A short distance downstream, strong currents threw him from the kayak.

Officials say the man climbed onto a log jam in the middle of the river.

Rescue Crews Reach Log Jam

Get our free mobile app

Rescue teams used an inflatable jet boat to rescue the man from the log jam and took him to safety.

The Sheriff's Office said river conditions can change day by day, and added it's a good idea to take time to scout your route and learn as much as you can before getting on the water.

Call the Sheriff's Office for Assistance

The Sheriff's Office said boaters can contact an experienced marine operator for help planning a safe route.