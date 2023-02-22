Lawsuit Allowing WA Sports Wagering Outside of Indian Casinos Dismissed

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A US Chief Judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gaming company that would have allowed sports wagering outside of tribal casinos in WA state.

Maverick gaming filed the lawsuit in 2022.

According to information released by the WA State AG's Office:

"In 2020, Washington passed a law that allowed the state Gambling Commission to enter into compacts with Washington tribes to allow sports wagering within a tribal casino and its surrounding premises, using a geofenced virtual perimeter to block any outside access. Entry into tribal casinos is restricted to Washingtonians 18 years or older."

Chief Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington dismissed the suit, which had been opposed by WA AG Bob Ferguson and numerous tribal casino representatives and native American tribes.

According to Ferguson, the suit lawsuit "sought to undermine tribal sovereignty by interfering with tribal nations’ right to self-determination — including the right to conduct lawful gaming activities at tribal casinos."

During the 2021-22 WA Legislative session, a Senate Bill (SB 5212) was introduced, but did not pass. It would have opened up mobile sports wagering to allow bets to be placed anywhere inside WA state. Interestingly, it was co-sponsored by Senator Curtis King, a Republican, and Senator Marko Liias, Democrat.

Ferguson claims gambling and casino money have helped "lift" many native American persons out of poverty, and claims the recent national push to allow extensive expansion of how Americans are allowed to wager on sports is a threat to these casinos, especially in WA state.

Maverick Gaming is a company that owns extensive gaming and gambling entities in Colorado, Nevada, and they own 22 card rooms in WA state.