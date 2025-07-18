Leavenworth Man Charged With Indecent Liberties

Leavenworth Man Charged With Indecent Liberties

photo credit: Photostock

A Leavenworth man is facing charges after police say he violated a woman at a retail store in East Wenatchee.

Authorities say 45-year-old Joseph Friendship Miller was arrested on a single count of indecent liberties after police established probable cause that the crime had been committed at the store in the 300 block of Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators allege Miller was captured on surveillance video at the store taking photos from underneath a woman's dress using his cell phone earlier this month.

He was contacted by police on Wednesday and questioned prior to being arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center early Thursday.

The charge of indecent liberties is categorized as a serious sex offense and is a felony crime under Washington State law.

Miller was not listed on the jail roster as of late Thursday and appears to have bonded out pending an initial court appearance.

15 of the Most Wanted FBI Suspects in Washington State

The FBI Field Office In Seattle needs your help locating these 15 wanted or missing suspects - Please contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Filed Under: news
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ