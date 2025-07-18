A Leavenworth man is facing charges after police say he violated a woman at a retail store in East Wenatchee.

Authorities say 45-year-old Joseph Friendship Miller was arrested on a single count of indecent liberties after police established probable cause that the crime had been committed at the store in the 300 block of Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

Investigators allege Miller was captured on surveillance video at the store taking photos from underneath a woman's dress using his cell phone earlier this month.

He was contacted by police on Wednesday and questioned prior to being arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center early Thursday.

The charge of indecent liberties is categorized as a serious sex offense and is a felony crime under Washington State law.

Miller was not listed on the jail roster as of late Thursday and appears to have bonded out pending an initial court appearance.