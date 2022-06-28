Lemolo Cafe and Deli Features Art from Cartoonist Dan McConnell

Lemolo cafe will be hosting an art show for Dan McConnell, a local artist who specializes in caricatures.

The show will be held from July 1 to June 15 and will also feature his daughter Bryn McConnell.

Dan was born in Chelan, raised in Quincy, and studied in Wenatchee. His work has been published in MAD magazine, Reader’s Digest, the Weekly Humorist, Wenatchee World and Humor Times.

Each artist will have a wall to showcase their work.