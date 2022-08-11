Lightning Strikes Ignite Two Morning Fires in Lake Wenatchee

Two fires were ignited by lightning strikes within the Wenatchee River Ranger District in Lake Wenatchee, following last week’s dry and thunderous weather.

On August 11th at 6 a.m., a fire struck brush on Irving Peak, which has grown over 45 acres.

Nearly 15 minutes later, a second fire was ignited at White River Drainage and is currently at six acres.

A third fire was ignited near the Wenatchee Ridge, amassing 0.25 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center responded to the fires.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.