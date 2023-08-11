Construction is underway on a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Icicle Road in Leavenworth.

The project is being paid for by Link Transit who cited the location as a longtime issue for their buses to turnaround.

Once completed, the roundabout is expected to solve this issue, as well as improve traffic flow through the heavily-traveled corridor.

The new roundabout will also include a passenger boarding location on U.S. 2 just east of the intersection.

The total cost of the project is estimated at just under $2.8 million and the City of Leavenworth will provide Link with a $250,000 reimbursement.

Work on the roundabout began on August 6 and is expected to last until late September.

Construction will be taking place Monday-Thursday with flaggers in place during the time work crews are on site. Traffic control measures will be in place day and night.

At times, traffic will be restricted to travel in one direction at a time, so delays in and out of Leavenworth are to be expected.

You may also get real-time updates at https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/