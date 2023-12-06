Livestock Euthanized After Tractor Trailer Overturns In Grant County

Traffic on a primary road in rural Grant County was snarled for over six hours early this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 6) following a single-vehicle accident.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the wreck occurred at the intersection of Roads U Southeast and 1 Southeast about ten miles east of Moses Lake when a tractor trailer that was transporting livestock overturned.

"The collision involved a tractor trailer which was hauling about sixty-four head of cattle."

Foreman says the crash didn't result in any human casualties but several of the animals aboard the trailer were killed.

"The tractor trailer rolled onto its side, blocking Road 1 Southeast. The driver was not injured but five head of cattle were severely injured and had to be euthanized at the scene."

Grant County Fire District No. 4, the El Oro Cattle Company, and Agrifix Towing all assisted the sheriff's office in responding to the incident.

Foreman says it's unknown what caused the accident, which is currently under investigation.

