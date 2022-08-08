Log Pile Catches Fire on Badger Mountain

Firefighters in Douglas County responded to a small fire near the summit of Badger Mountain on Monday.

Douglas County Fire District No. 1 Chief, Dale Jordan, says his crew and assisting personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were able to quickly put out the fire after identifying its source.

“The fire was in a pile of logs that were piled up alongside a roadway to one of the residences. It wasn’t a mechanical pile like you do for logging.”

Jordan adds the fire also spread to a small area of the surrounding terrain.

“The pile of logs was involved and a little bit of grass and brush in the area was also involved.”

The blaze was first reported just after noon and was fully extinguished within an hour.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the assistance of the Department of Natural Resources.