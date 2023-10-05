Longtime Wenatchee Valley Volunteer Firefighter Being Remembered

A memorial is being held for a longtime Wenatchee Valley firefighter.

Division Chief Ron Roy served as a volunteer firefighter for 50 years with agencies in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, which more recently merged together as the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department last year.

His volunteer firefighting career began in 1973.

By profession, Roy was a senior electrical system operator for the Chelan County PUD before retiring in 2019.

Roy's memorial will be held next Saturday, October 14 at 12:00pm at the Wenatchee Convention Center. There'll be a pre-service procession route.

The memorial service will be open to the public.

Roy passed away in August from cancer.