The English alphabet hasn’t always been the tidy 26-character lineup we know today. It used to be weirder, wilder, and way less standardized—basically the ‘80s indie rock scene of written language. Over the centuries, some letters vanished without a trace, others morphed into entirely new forms, and a few just got quietly absorbed into modern spelling like a band member who got kicked out but still hangs around backstage, claiming they’re "still tight with the band."

So, what happened to these forgotten glyphs? Politics, printing presses, and the general chaos of human communication. Now they live on only in linguistics textbooks, obscure tattoos, and deeply earnest zines with names like "Glyph Life" or "The Semiotic Underground."

Let’s pour one out for the misfit letters that didn’t make the cut—and imagine the heavy metal bands and conspiracy podcasts they clearly should’ve inspired.

Get our free mobile app

1. Thorn (Þ, þ)

Then: Represented the “th” sound in think or that.

Now: Replaced by “th.”

What happened: The printing press showed up with German typefaces that didn’t include Þ, so printers swapped in “th.” And no, “Ye Olde Shoppe” isn’t fancy — “Ye” is just a misread version of “Þe” (the). Pretentious and wrong. Congrats.

Band Name: Þunderblood — Viking metal with unsettling, growling Gregorian intros.

️Podcast: Thorn in the Side — deep dives on medieval linguistics and petty historical beefs.

2. Eth (Ð, ð)

Then: Another “th” letter — but the softer kind, like in this or breathe.

Now: Also replaced by “th,” because we apparently enjoy making two letters do the work of one perfectly good letter.

Bonus trivia: Still alive in modern Icelandic, because Iceland doesn’t believe in deleting cool letters. Plus, they have volcanoes. And Björk, so they’ve got that going for them.

Band Name: Ðcore — whisper-scream Icelandic doom-folk. The sound of rocks falling.

️Podcast: Voiceless Fricatives — 30-minute essays about Scandinavian décor whispered into a fjord.

3. Wynn (ƿ)

Then: Represented the “w” sound.

Now: Replaced by the double-u: “w” — literally two u’s smushed together.

Why it died: Latin had no letter for that sound, so scribes Frankensteined “uu” together and called it a day. The original Wynn? Ghosted. Brutal.

Side rant: Germans literally call the letter “w”, double-v. So why do we call it “double-u” when it looks like “double-v”? Just uuondering.

Band Name: ƿretched — hardcore street-thrash band with medieval chants between breakdowns.

Podcast: Uuonder Why — investigates petty inconsistencies in English with wildly disproportionate rage.

4. Yogh (Ȝ, ȝ)

Then: Covered a grab-bag of sounds — “gh” (like in night or laugh), sometimes “y,” occasionally “g.”

Now: Replaced by “gh,” “y,” or “g,” depending on its mood.

Fun fact: Night used to be spelled niȝt. Try explaining cough, though, and thorough to someone using this logic. (Oh wait — we still can’t.)

Band Name: Niȝtmare — goth-industrial shoegaze with no vowels, lots of fog and an angle grinder.

️Podcast: Ghost of a Sound — an audio series on extinct letters and the phonemes they left behind.

5. Ash (Æ, æ)

Then: A vowel sound between “a” and “e,” like in cat or trap.

Now: Booted from English, though it still lives on in the IPA (the International Phonetic Alphabet — not India Pale Ale, you hophead) and Scandinavian languages.

Still looks cool: Shows up in metal bands and minimalist branding trying to look Nordic or vaguely spooky.

Band Name: Æther Wraith — post-black-metal emocore with a wind machine, three fog machines and again, an angle grinder.

Podcast: Between A and E — a weekly series on design, semiotics, and eastern European pop culture.

6. Eng (Ŋ, ŋ)

Then & Now: Used in phonetics for the “ng” sound, like in sing.

Why it failed to go mainstream: Possibly because it looks like a lowercase elephant. Still used in linguistics, like that one acquaintance who won’t stop telling the same “remember when...” story at gatherings.

Band Name: Ŋstfilled — a lo-fi noise band with droning tracks and cryptic album art.

Podcast: No frickin’ G at the End — interviews with people who think they’re trend-setters, (but aren’t).

7. Long S (ſ)

Then: An old-school “s” used at the start or middle of words — especially before another “s.”

Now: Replaced by the modern curvy “s” we know and love.

Why it’s confusing: It looked like an “f” missing its crossbar (or is it croſsbar?), which is why old documents (looking at you, Declaration of Independence) read like everyone was lisping in cursive.

Band Name: The Long ſigh — indie-folk trio that only plays instruments from before 1780.

️Podcast: Misſpoken — exploring typographic quirks, historical printing mishaps, and why everything looked like early Coca-Cola logo font in 1790.

8. Tironian Et (⁊)

Then: A shorthand for “and” — basically the medieval ampersand.

Now: Mostly replaced by “&,” which evolved from the Latin et.

Still seen in: The odd Gaelic manuscript or on Instagram when someone wants to be perceived as ‘deep.’

Real talk: Tironian Et is a perfect name for an indie bookstore, dystopian sci-fi novel, boutique type foundry font, or an esoteric podcast about dead languages and cryptic codes. Someone trademark it before it ends up on a craft cocktail menu (Tironian Et — A smoky-honeyed spell of Benedictine lore, bitter truths, and lowercase chaos. For those who speak in forgotten symbols and sip like it’s 1450).

Band Name: Tironian Et — experimental prog-metal with 11-minute tracks and no choruses.

️Podcast: Ampersandwich — explores dead languages and punctuation, cryptic code, and things that no longer make sense (but once did).