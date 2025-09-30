As autumn officially enters its second week, crews continue making progress on containing the Lower Sugarlaof Fire in Chelan County.

The blaze was sparked by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 about 12 miles east of Leavenworth and has since burned 39,191 acres with a current containment level of 48%.

Despite slowing down in some areas due to cooler and wetter weather to start the week, the fire remained active along its southern edges around Nahahum Canyon, where helicopters remained busy scouting for hot spots and performing water drops to extinguish them.

Dozers and hand crews also put out hot spots on the fire's western flanks and structure protection measures continued in numerous areas in an effort to safeguard homes and other important infrastructure.

Fire managers say many recently-built containment lines are holding and firefighters will remain active reinforcing many of them in the vicinity of Swakane Canyon and Dinkleman Ridge on Tuesday.

Burnout operations are also scheduled at several locations in and around the fire zone, while heavy aircraft will be utilized to perform retardant drops - weather permitting.

A pair of Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notices are still in effect due to the blaze, including for Swakane Canyon Road and a portion of Burch Mountain Road, while Level 2 notices and Level 1 Fire Advisories also persist in other areas near the fire.

Smoke impacts on surrounding communities moderately diminished late Monday thanks to the presence of light rain showers, however, air qualities in locations like Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, and Entiat continue to be affected.

There are currently 1,835 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 150 engines; 50 water tenders; 8 dozers; and 13 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.