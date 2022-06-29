Malaga Mobile Home a Total Loss in Tuesday Afternoon Fire

Two adults and a child have no home after their trailer was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Malaga.

The fire started at about 4:15 in the 3000 block of Malcoa Court.

Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar say a family pet may have been a casualty of the blaze.

"Possibly a cat may have been still in the home," said McKellar. "That's still a question. They did not find the cat."

The fire was completely put out in about 25 minutes, although the mobile home was a total loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter.

McKellar says firefighters did a good job to keep the fire from spreading.

"There is a second mobile home that was very close to where the fire was," McKellar said. "It was about 20 to 30 feet away, but it was not involved in the fire at all."

The cause is still under investigation.

Three fire departments were sent to the mobile home fire, including Douglas County Fire Districts 1 & 2, as well as Chelan County Fire District 1.