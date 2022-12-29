Man Accused Of Murder In Othello Shooting Has $1 Million Bail

One man is now accused of murder in a Tuesday night shooting in Othello that deputies think is gang related.

Twenty-two-year-old Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez is in jail with bail set at 1 million dollars in connection to the shooting of 20-year-old Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez at his home in the 600 block of Kristina Rd.

Two underage boys are charged with assault and have a bail of $500,000 each, while a third underage suspect has not been located.

Deputies say an Adams County Superior Court judge found probable cause for the charges.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, and was taken to the Othello Hospital before being transferred to another hospital for specialized treatment.

Othello Police arrived on the crime scene and assisted until Adams County Deputies arrived.

Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Eagle Rd. on Wednesday before making arrests.

Chavez-Hernandez was taken to jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st, Assault 2nd and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The two underage boys were booked on suspicion of Assault 1st and Assault 2nd. Deputies say the third underage suspect will face the same charges.

Deputies say the purpose of the shooting is not known as they continue to investigate.

The shooting took place just before 8pm Tuesday.