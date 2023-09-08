Man Arrested After Allegedly Head Butting Employee At Home Depot

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he assaulted an employee at the Home Depot store in Moses Lake last Saturday.

Capt. Dave Sands with the Moses Lake Police Department says officers were called to location at around 6:30 p.m.

"Officers contacted the employee, a forty-year-old Moses Lake resident, who advised he'd been helping out the suspect when the suspect suddenly accused him of stealing money from him. At some point the suspect head butted the victim in the mouth, knocking out several of his teeth and causing some bleeding."

Thirty-five-year-old Austin Griffith of Moses Lake was arrested on charges of assault.

Sands says the two men had not been previously acquainted and there's no indication that a theft occurred or any money was exchanged between them.