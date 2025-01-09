Man Arrested After Police Cars, City Hall Building Vandalized In Grand Coulee

A man is in jail in Grant County after police say he vandalized several police cars and the city hall building in Grand Coulee last weekend.

The Grand Coulee Star reports a patroling Coulee Dam Police officer noticed broken glass near the front entrance at city hall at around 11 p.m. on Saturday and stopped to investigate.

When the officer entered the building, he reportedly heard glass shattering nearby and then spotted 46-year-old Mylan Williams through a window running by outside.

Get our free mobile app

The officer quickly caught up with Williams, drew his TASER, and arrested him without incident.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that not only had the glass at the front entrance of city hall been smashed, but so had numerous other windows in the building, the monitor screens of several computers, a coffee pot, and the windshields of three Grand Coulee Police Department vehicles that were parked in the building's lot, along with the rear window of another and the side window of a fifth car.

Williams also reportedly damaged the squad car used to transport him to jail by rolling over on his back and repeatedly kicking it.

The car withstood Williams' punishment and arrived at the Grant County Jail where he was booked for suspicion of burglary, malicious mischief, and resisting arrest for struggling with several officers both before and after being transported.