Bridgeport Installing Surveillance Cameras Around Town

The City of Bridgeport is installing surveillance cameras in an effort to combat crime.

The Quad City Herald reports that Bridgeport Mayor Sergio Orozco says security cameras have already been added to city hall and work is also underway to place them at Conklin Landing and Berryman Park.

The cameras are going online to discourage vandalism and tagging after several areas of the city were damaged last year, and are being supplied by a Twisp company and installed with the assistance of the Douglas County PUD and an East Wenatchee-based ISP.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also working with city officials to place security cameras on State Route 173 at the eastern and western edges of Bridgeport to monitor vehicle traffic that is potentially associated with criminal activity.

The special surveillance system is provided by Flock Safety of Atlanta, Ga. and is able to photograph vehicles in fine detail, including license plates.

The Flock system is being installed as part of a twelve-month study that also includes using the technology in Orondo, Rock Island, and Waterville.