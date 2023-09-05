Man Arrested After Trying To Access Restricted Areas At Grant Co. Airport

A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he illegally entered the Grant County Airport and attempted to access numerous restricted areas inside the facility.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Daniel Gill was seen on surveillance video entering the airport after it had closed on August 26 where he also stole a key from a business inside the terminal.

Deputies say Gill then tried to use the key to open several doors leading to secure areas of the terminal, as well as the airport's runways.

He was arrested Sunday morning at a home on Lake Vista Drive in Moses Lake after police say he again tried to access sensitive areas of the airport using the key on Saturday night.

Gill surrendered to officers after barricading himself inside the home for roughly twenty minutes.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, eluding arrest, and resisting arrest, as well as two outstanding warrants.