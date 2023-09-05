Man Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Contacting Power Lines

A man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County late Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred in the 5300 block of Road W Northeast about 16 miles east of Moses Lake when the man's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a utility pole.

The impact sheared the wooden pole in half and the overhead power lines fell on the man's vehicle.

Investigators determined the man was killed when he got out of his vehicle and came into contact with the energized lines.

Crews also extinguished a small brush fire that consumed the vehicle in flames.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.