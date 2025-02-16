The Washington State Patrol is reporting an injurious collision in Kittitas County.

Troopers say that shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, 50-year-old Edgar Cartay Morales, of Bayshore, New York, was westbound on I-90, about 20 miles east of North Bend. His vehicle "lost control, left the roadway and rolled."

Morales emerged unharmed, according to the State Patrol. But his five-year-old passenger, Edliam Cartay Henriquez, also of Bayshore, New York, was treated for injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

It's not known if the child's seatbelt was fastened, but Morales was reportedly wearing his.

The State Patrol has apparently ruled out the involvement of drugs or alcohol. However, charges against Morales are pending. The collision remains under investigation.