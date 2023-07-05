Man Faces DUI, Hit-And-Run After Car Hit Home In Wenatchee

Image of Western Ave. and Number 2 Canyon Rd. in Wenatchee from Google Maps

A man faces charges after police say he drove off the road in West Wenatchee and hit a home.  

Police Sgt. Cory Bernaiche says was reported at 6:12am Tuesday. 

"A vehicle failed to negotiate the corner at Western (Ave.) and Number 2 Canyon (Road), went into the backyard of a residence and struck the residence," said Bernaiche.  

Police say the driver ran away on foot, but officers tracked him down within a half-hour and placed him under arrest. 

The unidentified man was treated for minor injuries at Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus and now faces DUI and Hit-and-Run charges. 

 Bernaiche did not say if the man drove through a fence before hitting the home. 

