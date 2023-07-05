Man Faces DUI, Hit-And-Run After Car Hit Home In Wenatchee

A man faces charges after police say he drove off the road in West Wenatchee and hit a home.

Police Sgt. Cory Bernaiche says was reported at 6:12am Tuesday.

"A vehicle failed to negotiate the corner at Western (Ave.) and Number 2 Canyon (Road), went into the backyard of a residence and struck the residence," said Bernaiche.

Police say the driver ran away on foot, but officers tracked him down within a half-hour and placed him under arrest.

The unidentified man was treated for minor injuries at Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus and now faces DUI and Hit-and-Run charges.

Bernaiche did not say if the man drove through a fence before hitting the home.