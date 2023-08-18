Man Flown To Hospital After I-90 Rollover Crash

An Ellensburg man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on I-90 near Thorp Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 48-year-old Valentin Morales was driving eastbound in a 2001 Ford Ranger about two miles west of Ellensburg when he lost control, left the roadway and rolled over.

Morales was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved. Morales was not wearing a seatbelt.