Man Gets 18 Years For Sexually Abusing Daughter

A Wenatchee man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter will serve an 18-year prison term.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Matthews was sentenced Thursday, as his daughter appeared in the same court room.

The now 24-year-old Jennifer Lemons spoke about the long-term abuse she suffered.

Lemons came forward during the investigation of Matthews, where it was revealed that he continuously abused her when she was under the age of 12.

“What I wish I could tell people, especially (Matthews), is that I am affected by this crime multiple times a day, every single day, for the past almost 15 years, and will likely continue to face challenges because of it,” said Lemons, reading from a statement Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court.

“I am getting better at letting the memories pass instead of letting them bulldoze over me, and I am learning how to heal my inner child by reminding myself that I don't have to face the person that caused her all this pain.”

The judge noted in court Thursday that Matthews did not take full responsibility for his actions and had shown no remorse.

Matthews declined to comment during the hearing.

He was originally charged with eight crimes, including three counts of 1st Degree Child Rape and three counts of 2nd Degree Child Rape - Domestic Violence.

He was convicted of reduced charges - One count of 1st Degree Child Rape and two counts of possession of Child Pornography.

Matthews also entered an Alford Plea, meaning does not necessarily admit to being guilty.

Both the prosecuting and defense attorneys sign off on Matthews’ sentence on 216 months. He also has an order to not contact his daughter for 100 years.