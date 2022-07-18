Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Ellensburg

A man is hospitalized in Seattle after crashing his motorcycle south of Ellensburg.

Fifty-eight-year-old Alexander Lamb was northbound on SR 281 about 11 miles south of Ellensburg when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a guardrail.

Lamb was taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Lamb was wearing a helmet. He was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson FLHX when he crashed.