Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Ellensburg
A man is hospitalized in Seattle after crashing his motorcycle south of Ellensburg.
Fifty-eight-year-old Alexander Lamb was northbound on SR 281 about 11 miles south of Ellensburg when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a guardrail.
Lamb was taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.
Lamb was wearing a helmet. He was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson FLHX when he crashed.