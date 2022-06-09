Man Killed in Wenatchee Officer-involved Shooting from Out of State, Four Officers on Paid Leave

The investigation into last weekend's officer-involved shooting on Western Avenue in Wenatchee continues, with the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) now disclosing that four Wenatchee police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police say the unnamed man killed in the June 4th shooting was a burglary suspect who fled the scene in the 400 block of Castle View Place. He was reportedly tracked down a short time later in the 200 block of South Western Avenue, where police confronted the individual. A previous release by the NCW SIU said officers tried two different, "less lethal" options before deadly force was finally applied.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Reinfeld stated that the deceased man, who allegedly had a knife, is said to be from out of state.

"The investigators haven't had actual, personal contact with the next of kin." Reinfeld said, "We do anticipate releasing that name early next week, as well as the involved officers."

Reinfeld added that investigators will wait until all interviews are completed before disclosing the two types of less lethal options that were reportedly used.

Anyone with information or security footage of the incident are asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff Office Detective's tip line at 509-667-6845.

A total of six officers from the Wenatchee Police Department are now on leave following officer-involved shootings June 4th and May 7th.