Man Suffers Injuries in DUI Rollover Crash in Okanogan Co
A 39-year-old man has injuries from a single car crash late Thursday night on US 97 in Okanogan County.
Alexander Reyes Ramirez of Yakima was southbound on the highway several miles south of Riverside at about 10:45pm when his pickup truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled onto its side.
Ramirez was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He also faces charges for DUI and
driving with a suspended license from the crash.
Ramirez was driving a 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup at the time of the crash.