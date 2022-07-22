Man Suffers Injuries in DUI Rollover Crash in Okanogan Co

A 39-year-old man has injuries from a single car crash late Thursday night on US 97 in Okanogan County.

Alexander Reyes Ramirez of Yakima was southbound on the highway several miles south of Riverside at about 10:45pm when his pickup truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled onto its side.

Ramirez was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He also faces charges for DUI and

driving with a suspended license from the crash.

Ramirez was driving a 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup at the time of the crash.

