Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution

The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store.

Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks.

Court documents filed this week show Target is asking for just under $115.

An email dated Jan. 20 from Target to the Chelan County Prosecutor's Office read, "Our legal team doesn't have the name of the insurance company at this time, so they are only going to seek restitution for $114.96."

Torres has a restitution hearing coming up on Monday.

He's already required to $600 in court costs and legal fees for the crime.

Torres was tracked down about a month after the fire was set with the help of the public to locate a witness.

He was convicted of Second-Degree Arson after being originally charged with First-Degree Arson following his arrest. His sentence of nine months is on the high side of the typical range for the offense of three to nine months.

Torres' sentencing document stated he has a substance abuse problem that contributed to the crime.

His attorney stated at his sentencing hearing that the defendant had learned his lesson and apologized for his actions.

Torres has been in the Chelan County jail since June 22.

A condition stated in his sentence is that he not return to any Target store.