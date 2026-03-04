Meet Bussin And The Adoptable Dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society

Meet Bussin, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

He is a mixed breed with striking good looks, loads of personality, and energy.

Whether he’s walking by your side, relaxing on the couch, or showing his playful side, Bussin will keep life interesting.

He's the kind of dog that makes every day feel like the weekend. Always ready to play toss, go for a ride, or just hang out on the couch, Bussin will be your new, best friend

Meet Bussin

Breed: Mixed

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060073467

Here is a gallery of dogs available for adoption.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.