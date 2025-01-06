The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association is inviting applicants from the Wenatchee Valley to join the 2025 delegation traveling to Misawa, Japan.

The trip is scheduled for Sept. 26 - Oct. 5. Cost per person: $2,500. This covers airfare, room, board and tours, according to WVMSCA Board President Sarah Fitzgerald.

Applications are open to adults and youth in 7th grade or above. The deadline is February 25.

This is an opportunity to engage with Misawa, strengthening historical ties and experiencing international travel. Click here to apply.

Any questions not addressed here should be directed to wenatcheemisawa@gmail.com.