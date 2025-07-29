Students from Wenatchee's sister city are visiting Wenatchee Valley College through early August.

A Longstanding Sister City Tradition

15 students and two chaperones from the Misawa Summer Program will attend classes at the college and experience the Wenatchee Valley through August 7, Wenatchee Valley College said in a release.

Get our free mobile app

“Wenatchee Valley College has hosted a summer cultural and English immersion program with students from Misawa, Japan for many years,” said WVC Dean Ellia Sablan-Zebedy, who is organizing the event. “We look forward to hosting this year’s program and continuing our relationship and cultural exchange partnership with Misawa. This is a great opportunity for students from Misawa and Wenatchee to engage and learn about one another’s culture."

Wenatchee Valley College Wenatchee Valley College loading...

What Students Will Experience at WVC

During their 10-day visit, the Misawa students will attend English Sign Language, geology, and art classes on campus.

Students will also take field trips to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Pybus Market, Pangborn Monument and the Misawa Garden, Leavenworth, Rocky Reach Dam, and Chelan. They will also attend an AppleSox game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium and "The Sound of Music" play in Leavenworth.

Before returning to Japan, the Misawa students will tour the University of Washington, meet with staff from the General Consulate of Japan, visit Pike Place Market, and the Pacific Science Center in Seattle.