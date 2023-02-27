Mission Ridge Expansion Lawsuit Tossed

A lawsuit by the parent company of Mission Ridge against Chelan County has been dismissed.

Tamarack Saddle LLC accused the county of delaying Mission Ridge's plans to expand. In September of 2021, the company filed a lawsuit, asking for more than $6 million in damages.

One of the sticking points was whether an environmental traffic impact study was necessary before the expansion could move forward.

Okanogan County visiting Judge Robert Grim presided over the case after Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber recused himself.

Court documents in Douglas County Court last week show the judge ruled in favor of the county which successfully argued evidence of a conspiracy to delay the project did not exist.

The expansion calls for onsite lodging and accommodations, additional parking and more restaurant and beverage services.

In addition, the resort wants to increase capacity for beginner skiing and Nordic skiing.

