More than 3,700 Chelan PUD Customers Without Power

More than 3,700 Chelan PUD customers are with out power today.

More than 3,600 of the outages are on the south shore of Lake Wenatchee, with residents between Plain and Stevens Pass affected. The outage extends along U.S. 2 from Winton and Coles Corner to Stevens Pass

There are also 43 customers without power in Stehekin.

The customers between Plain and Stevens Pass are expected to have power again by 1pm today, while those in Stehekin aren't expected to have power again until 5pm tomorrow.