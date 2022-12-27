More than 3,700 Chelan PUD Customers Without Power
More than 3,700 Chelan PUD customers are with out power today.
PUD Spokesperson Rachel Hansen says repairs will take more time because of the location of the outages. "They’re in very remote areas, probably the most remote areas in Chelan County," said Hansen.
The outage affecting Lake Wenatchee is on transmission lines that require line workers to ride a snow cat into a remote area of U.S. Forest Service land.
Hansen says it's important to avoid what's called "Cold Load Pickup," when power is restored but quickly goes out again because the system is overloaded with demand. Customers without power are being urged to shut off all non-heating appliances during the outage to ensure Cold Load Pickup does not take place.
The outages were reported at about 1:20am today, and are blamed on severe weather conditions.