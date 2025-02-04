Moses Lake Celebrates National School Counseling Week

Moses Lake School District

As of Monday, National School Counseling Week is underway, according to the Moses Lake School District. This year's theme is the aptly named “School Counseling: Helping Students Thrive.”

The event, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), is a toast to some of the most underappreciated and selfless people in the educational milieu: school counselors. They play an essential role in academics, career planning and social-emotional development.

In a press release, district spokesperson Ryan Shannon enthuses about counselors' almost universal dedication to their students.

ASCA director Jill Cook stresses the counselors' role in removing learning barriers in service of student success.

More than 100,000 counselors nationwide will participate. For its part, Moses Lake will honor its counselors at a school board meeting on Thursday, Shannon says.

Eager to learn more? Visit the ASCA website.

