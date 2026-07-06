Authorities are searching Moses Lake for a missing Federal Way man.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the 39-year-old was last seen swimming in the water near the south end of the lake, near the dunes, around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said friends reported him missing Sunday after they were unable to locate him. They initially believed he may have joined others during the holiday weekend.

Investigators found the man's car with his phone inside parked and unoccupied nearby at the dunes.

Deputies used sonar to search the area on Sunday and continue to do so Monday.