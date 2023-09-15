One month after a man was killed in Moses Lake in what police described as a gang-related shooting, two males and three teen suspects were arrested late Thursday and Friday

The Moses Lake Police Department says 36-year-old Jeremy Flores of Moses Lake died in the August 13th shooting in the 800 block of Loop Drive in Moses Lake. Two other victims, ages 16 and 18 were injured.

Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands said three individuals taken into custody in Moses Lake were 19 year old Anthony N. Cruz of Moses Lake, Ramon V. Mendoza a 31-year-old Warden man, and a 13-year-old male from Moses Lake resident.

Two 15 year old male suspects were arrested in the East Wenatchee and unincorporated Douglas County area but their hometowns were not provided.

The five suspects were arrested on charges of Murder 2nd degree, Drive by Shooting, and Assault 1st Degree. Bail has been set at $1M for the two adults and between $500, 000 and $750,000 for the teens

Capt. Sands said Moses Lake PD Detectives were granted arrest warrants and began making the arrests over a two day period with the cooperation of several law enforcement partners, ATF, US Marshall’s Office, and detectives from the Interagency Narcotics Task Force (INET) and the Columbia River Task Force.