Moses Lake Shooting Victim Identified

A man who was shot to death during what police say was a gang-related incident in Grant County last weekend has been identified.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 36-year-old Jeremy Flores of Moses Lake was shot and killed in the 800 block of Loop Drive, while two other victims ages 16 and 18 were injured and expected to recover.

Police Capt. Mike Sands says investigators have recovered a wealth of ballistics evidence from the crime scene.

"Detectives continue to investigate this and during their scene investigation assisted by the Washington State Patrol's Crime Lab, they recovered over fifty shell casings in and around the property."

Sands could not comment on any suspects or leads that are part of the investigation at this time, but added there is no threat to general public and the incident appears to be isolated in nature.