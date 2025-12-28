Moses Lake Police Seek Suspects In Arson Investigation

Police in Grant County are looking for suspects in connection to a suspicious fire at a duplex in Moses Lake last week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the blaze occurred on Monday, Dec. 22 at around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nelson Road, where witnesses reportedly observed two people running from the scene just as the fire broke out.

Get our free mobile app

Although firefighters were called to the location, authorities say the same witnesses were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading before they arrived.

Investigators say the witnesses were also able to secure evidence of the possible arson from the site, but as of now, they have identified no specific suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, the two people seen fleeing from the location, or who have any surveillance video of the scene to contact the Moses Lake Police Department and ask to speak with Detective Guerrero regarding case #25ML17352. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

No injuries were reported and damage from the blaze was minimal, and relegated to the building's exterior.