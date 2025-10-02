Moses Lake Middle School Students Facing Possible Charges For Making False Reports Of Gun Threat

A group of middle school students is in hot water with the law after police in Grant County say they willfully filed a false report about being threatened by a man with a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to a railroad trestle between Milwaukee Avenue and Montlake Park at around 4 p.m. after receiving reports about a man who brandished a firearm and threatened to kill a group of cross country athletes from Endeavor and Frontier Middle Schools that were jogging in the area.

Reports of the incident also triggered a response from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, who along with Moses Lake Police, immediately launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

After spending a full day searching for a potential suspect and gathering evidence, investigators ultimately determined there was no credible information to support that the incident had ever occurred, and furthermore say they believe the students involved deliberately made up the story to report it to law enforcement.

Detectives say they are filing a report with the juvenile division of the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for the consideration of potential charges against the students for knowingly providing false information to police.