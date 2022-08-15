Motorcyclist Dead From Sunday Night U.S. 2 Crash West of Leavenworth

One person is dead while another faces vehicular homicide charges after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth.

Troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Phlym Anthony Gayan was westbound in the eastbound lane attempting to pass other cars when the car hit an oncoming motorcycle.

The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle is a Leavenworth man who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Gayan was not injured, although two of his three passengers were taken to Cacscade Medical Center with injuries.

He's charged with vehicular homicide and disregard for the safety of others.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash that took place at about 9:30pm.

U.S. 2 was closed for four-and-a-half hours afterward.

Gayan's passengers were 47-year-old Caroline Gayan of San Jose, CA., 17-year-old Pierre Gayan of San Jose, Ca. and 74-year-old Robert Gomez of Tulare, Ca.

Caroline and Pierre Gayan were taken to Cascade Medical Center with injuries.

They were all wearing seatbelts.

Phlym Anthony Gayan was driving a 2021 Infiniti Q50 at the time of the crash. The deceased motorcycle rider was driving a 2022 Kawasaki KLR650.