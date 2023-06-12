Motorcyclist Dead In Crash On SR 28 West Of Quincy

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck on SR 28 west of Quincy just after 5:30pm Sunday.

Troopers say a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Alvin Haug of Warden was eastbound just before White Trail when he tried to pass a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Max Gould of Quincy.

Troopers say Haug veered back into the eastbound lane during the pass and hit the pickup, coming to a rest in a westbound ditch.

Haug was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a US Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

Gould was not injured.

Cause of the crash was improper passing. The collision took place five miles west of Quincy.