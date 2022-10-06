Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Moses Lake Crash With Car

A motorcyclist has injuries from a crash with a car Thursday morning west of Moses Lake.

"A juvenile 16-year-old driver was operating a vehicle southbound on Road E Northeast, stopped a the stop sign, and proceeded into the intersection and struck a motorcycle," said Grant County Sheriff's Sgt. Beau Lamens.

The motorcycle rider was 56-year-old Carlos Bazan of Ephrata, who was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, according to the sheriff’s office. He was riding A black 2001 Honda VT750 motorcycle.

The driver of the car, a silver 2013 Kia Rio, was carrying two passengers. Nobody in the car was hurt.

The driver of the car will be cited for failing to yield the right of way. Bazan will be cited for not having a valid license and no insurance.

The crash took place at about 7:40am Thursday.