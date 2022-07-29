Motorcyclist Injured After Being Ejected in Crash Near Manson

A motorcyclist has injuries after being thrown from his bike in a crash near Manson Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Irrueta of Manson was turning onto SR 150 from Wapato Lake Road when he hit a stationary pickup truck.

Irrueata was taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital with injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle, while the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Irrueata was cited from not having a license or insurance, as well as improper lane usage in causing the crash.

Troopers determined that the driver of the pickup, 41-yer-old Alonzo Benegas of Chelan, was waiting to turn onto Wapato Lake Road while stopped on SR 150. He was not cited for wrongdoing.

The crash took place just before 3pm Thursday.

Benegas was driving a 2022 Ram 4500 at the time of the wreck while Irrueta was piloting a 2006 Kawasaki ZX636.

Trooper Jeremy Weber of the Washington State Patrol said there were several motorcycle crashes in North Central Washington Thursday.