Navarre Fire Reaches 80% Containment, Evacuations Reduced

Navarre Fire Reaches 80% Containment, Evacuations Reduced

U.S. Forest Service/Watch Duty

Residents on Navarre-Coulee Road are breathing a little easier this morning after a wildfire triggered Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notices Sunday.

The Navarre Fire is now 80% contained, and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuations from U.S. 97A to Johnson Creek Road to Level 1 after burning 300 acres.

The fire started Saturday, July 4, at just before 10 p.m. The fire prompted Level 1 evacuation notices approximately 20 minutes later.

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The following morning, the sheriff's office issued Level 1 evacuation notices, but winds created a dangerous situation by the early afternoon, when the sheriff's office issued Level 2 notices.

Fire crews made significant progress by 7:45 p.m, and the National Interagency Fire Center said the fire is 80% contained as of 2 a.m.

The cause is under investigation. There have been no reports of damaged or lost structures or injuries.

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days:

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

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