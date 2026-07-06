Residents on Navarre-Coulee Road are breathing a little easier this morning after a wildfire triggered Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notices Sunday.

The Navarre Fire is now 80% contained, and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuations from U.S. 97A to Johnson Creek Road to Level 1 after burning 300 acres.

The fire started Saturday, July 4, at just before 10 p.m. The fire prompted Level 1 evacuation notices approximately 20 minutes later.

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The following morning, the sheriff's office issued Level 1 evacuation notices, but winds created a dangerous situation by the early afternoon, when the sheriff's office issued Level 2 notices.

Fire crews made significant progress by 7:45 p.m, and the National Interagency Fire Center said the fire is 80% contained as of 2 a.m.

The cause is under investigation. There have been no reports of damaged or lost structures or injuries.